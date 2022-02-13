‘It Simply Does Not Exist’: Leo Terrell Blasts Critics Of The Freedom Convoy For Pulling ‘The Race Card’

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell blasted critics of the Canadian Freedom Convoy Saturday for pulling “the race card.”

Fox News host Aishah Hasnie claimed the liberal media and Democratic politicians are treating the truckers participating in the protests as if they are on a “watchlist.” Terrell replied that the Left views the demonstrators as “a threat” to their narrative, and therefore pulled the race card to “destroy” their cause.

“The reason why they’re attacking them is because it doesn’t fit the Democratic, the Left narrative,” Terrell began. “The Left’s narrative finds these peaceful protesters a threat. And it’s not just in Canada. That’s why you mentioned the idea that it might happen at the Super Bowl. It’s worldwide. People are sick and tired of the mandates by the government. These are peaceful protesters.”

“To compare these protesters as being dangerous or threatening—do we have to ignore the summer riots of 2020? Where there was, not just in New York, but the entire country and it was justified by the Left. Something very important, I find it offensive—I’m a civil rights attorney. Racism among these protesters? These are peaceful protesters and yet to destroy their narrative that they’re sick and tired of these mandates, what do they do? They always bring out the race card and trying to accuse these peaceful truckers as racist. No, it does not exist. It simply does not exist. But they will do anything to destroy the narrative.”

The protesters blocked significant Canadian routes and parts of Ottawa with calls to end the country’s vaccine mandate on truckers. The convoy successfully blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario—a vital route for U.S. and Canadian car parts suppliers and manufacturers.

A handful of protesters displayed swastikas and in one instance, a Confederate flag, the Jerusalem Post reported. A Canadian flag covered in swastikas appeared behind Conservative Party parliament member Michael Cooper as he spoke to the press. He later said he was unaware that the flag was present and added that it does not representative of the majority of protesters.

“He or she does not represent the thousands of peaceful protesters who waved Canadian flags and acted responsibly,” Cooper said, according to the outlet. “I stand with them and will continue to fight for them.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the protesters “a few people shouting and waving swastikas” at an emergency debate Monday regarding the protests. He further said they are “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives.” (RELATED: ‘Now You Sound Like Hitler’: Bill Maher Slams Trudeau For Comments On The Unvaccinated)

He threatened Friday that the truckers will receive criminal records which will impact their jobs and livelihoods.

Counter protesters have taken to the streets in Ottawa to condemn the opposition to mandates. Signs from Saturday’s counter protest read “Vaccines Don’t Kill, Nazis Do” and “Ottawa Strong, Occupiers Out.”

Enough. The beginning of the end of the #OttawaSiege starts now. Come join us at Bank/Riverside and Bronson/Fifth. We are peaceful but also fed up. pic.twitter.com/oLlRh5YWGc — Joel Harden (@JoelHardenONDP) February 13, 2022

Amnesty International Canada issued a statement Friday condemning the alleged reports of “violence, harassment, intimidation, and hate speech” that had arisen from the protests. The Ottawa Police are in the process of investigating over 400 hate messages against “racialized” workers and residents.

“Amnesty International Canada expresses solidarity with the frontline organizations, including homeless and women’s shelters whose operations have been impacted by these protests, as well as 2SLGBTQI+ and racialized communities–including Jewish, Muslim, Black and Indigenous communities–who have been targeted by hate propaganda,” the statement read.