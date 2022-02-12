‘Now You Do Sound Like Hitler’: Bill Maher Slams Trudeau For Comments On The Unvaccinated

Bill Maher slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday on “Real Time” for comments the Canadian leader has made regarding the trucker convoy and the unvaccinated.

Maher read comments Trudeau made in December of 2021, according to the Western Standard. “He said ‘they don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynistic, often racist’.” After disagreeing with Trudeau’s assessment, Maher continued reading, “‘They take up space and with that we have to make a choice in terms of a leader of a country – do we tolerate these people?'” (RELATED: Justin Trudeau Slings More Mud At Trucker Protest: ‘A Few People Shouting And Waving Swastikas)

“Tolerate these people?” Maher asked. “Now you do sound like Hitler.”

WATCH:

.@billmaher points out the terrible comments Trudeau has made on unvaccinated Canadians pic.twitter.com/l2BQzLlwGp — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 12, 2022

Maher also commented on the trucker protest, saying it’s about more than “just the vaccine mandate.” He noted that similar protests are happening all over the world, Fox News reported.

Vivek Ramaswamy, author of “Woke Inc,” agreed stating, “If you think this is about vaccine mandates or about white supremacy, you are missing the point. This isn’t a left or right issue, this is about an uprising of every day citizens in democracies around the world…rising against the biggest threat to actual democracy, which I think is the rise of this managerial class in democracies around the world that are crushing the will of every day people through bureaucracies,” he argued.

Vivek Ramaswamy explains the Freedom Convoy to Bill Maher: “This isn’t a left or right issue. This is about an uprising of everyday citizens in democracies around the world.” pic.twitter.com/mmcmN3urTy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2022



“These are the unelected class of leaders that ultimately, I think, are using their bureaucratic power to supplant the will of everyday – not only Americans but Canadians and Western Europeans too – and that’s why we’re seeing a fusion of both the left and the right here saying that, ‘Actually we want our voices heard. We want to be able to speak without fear of putting food on the dinner table,’” Ramaswamy concluded.

Maher speculated that truckers are organizing such a protest because they were the ones making the deliveries to the people working from home during the pandemic, according to Fox News.

“You didn’t use that word ‘elitist’ in your whole speech, but, like, that’s the word I think is on people’s tongues and minds,” Maher told Ramaswamy. “There is this idea, and it’s not wrong, that some people are staying home in their Lululemons and other people can afford to, like, wait out and get a free vacation and money from the government, and other people can’t.”

Maher cited a New York Times report about how “72% of $800 billion in COVID relief” was given to the top 20% of US earners. “I think this is what the truckers are mad at … all that money went up to the people who are in the top 20%?” Maher asked. (RELATED: Grand Jury Indicts Baltimore Chief Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby For Alleged Perjury, Making False Statements On Loan Applications)

“This is what people are angry at because the system is so corrupt. The system is so corrupt, and it’s not just corporate elites, it’s the corporate elites who are corrupting the system because of the money that corporation, their undue influence on a very, very corrupt government. This corruption is so baked into the cake and, of course, people are angry, people are enraged and they are legitimately enraged,” former Democratic presidential candidate and guest Marianne Williamson observed.