‘Just Ask Cinderella’: Winsome Sears Brings Out High-Heeled Pump After Gavel Goes Missing

Republican Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears pulled off one hell of a fashion move Monday when her gavel went missing and she ended up using her high heel pump instead.

“@WinsomeSears gaveled Virginia Senate to order with high-heeled patent leather pump after an unknown prankster hid her gavel,” a tweet from shared by Sears from a Washington Post reporter read.

"She took the trick in stride: 'One shoe can change your life. Just ask Cinderella,'" the tweet added, noting comments from Sears.

The post also included a close-up shot of a gorgeous black patent leather high heel shoe.

Sears retweeted the post and wrote, "Resourcefulness- never underestimate it!"

The newly elected leader made history in January when she became the first black woman elected as lt. governor in Virginia. She won in November alongside Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"I'm from another country, another culture," Sears, the Jamaican-born, told NPR after winning. "I see racism as one more hurdle in life."

“Slavery happened, absolutely,” she added. “And there are some vestiges of it. But how long are we going to go back there?”