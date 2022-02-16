Biden And Harris Underwater With *California* Voters, According To New Poll

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are underwater in the traditional blue state stronghold of California, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Biden’s approval rating stands at 47%, a 12-point decline from an August 2021 poll and a 15-point decline from an April poll, according to yhe Berkeley IGS poll. Meanwhile, his disapproval rating stands at 48%, an 11-point increase from July and a 14-point increase from April.

Harris fared far worse, with a 38% approval rating and a 46% disapproval rating. Harris had a 49% approval rating in the July poll.

The poll was conducted online in both English and Spanish between Feb. 3-10 amongst 8,937 California registered voters. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points.

FiveThirtyEight gave all of University of California, Berkeley polls a B/C scoring, noting that “pollsters with a relatively small number of polls now receive a provisional rating rather than a precise letter grade.” FiveThirtyEight analyzed four polls from Berkeley.

There is a lot of happy-talk optimism from Democrats about how 2022 might go. But step back and think about the fact that Biden’s approval rating *in California* is underwater right now, per new Berkeley IGS poll. Now: 47-48%

July ’21: 59-37%

April ’21: 62-34% pic.twitter.com/tnKpMYERym — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 16, 2022

Nine out of 10 Republicans polled disapproved of both Biden and Harris’ job performance. Seven out of 10 Democrats approved of Biden’s job as president while just six out of 10 approved of Harris’ as vice president. Twenty-four percent of those who identified as “strongly liberal” disapproved of Biden’s handling of the presidency while 22% disapproved of the job Harris is doing, according to the poll.

Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles County on average gave Biden and Harris higher marks than voters in other parts of the state did, the poll noted.

More men disapproved of both the president and vice president’s job performance than women did, according to the poll.

Older voters tended to approve of both Biden and Harris’ job than younger voters did. Fifty-three percent of voters between the ages of 18-29 disapproved of Biden’s job while 46% disapproved of Harris’.

Biden’s approval rating has been steadily declining since taking office. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Drops Below 40%)

A recent CNN poll found a majority of Americans who disapprove of the Biden administration don’t approve of anything the president has done.

“This is fascinating,” CNN’s John King said Feb. 10. “What has President Biden done for you that you approve of? Fifty six percent of Americans, nearly six in 10 Americans, that means a decent amount of Democrats, said ‘nothing.’ They disapprove of everything that’s happened.”

A recent Associated Press poll found only 48% of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, while only 28% said they did want Biden to run for reelection.