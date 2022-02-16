Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Says ‘Fame’ Is ‘Toxic’ As He Reflects On His Childhood

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet Hanks opened up Tuesday about what it was like being raised by two famous stars as he shared that “fame” is “toxic.”

The 31-year-old actor said in a video he posted Tuesday on YouTube that being the son of famous parents is a “double-edged sword,” but he knows he’s “blessed” and wouldn’t change his situation if he could. The comments were noted by the Daily Wire. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Chet Hanks And Ex In Alleged Violent Altercation)

“There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird,” Hanks’ son shared. “I got to do a lot of cool shit that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation for everything.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous,” he added. “I was just the son of somebody famous so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt… a lot of contempt for me.”

“People would make up their minds about me before they even got the chance to know me, and it was extremely hard to break down their walls,” Hanks continued, as he added that being met with so much “animosity” caused him to develop a “chip” on his shoulder and a “hard exterior” so that people wouldn’t “fuck” with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 (@chethanx)

The “Fantastic Four” star said this defensive attitude and posturing to deal with his experiences led him down the “wrong path,” which he said was of “self-destruction” and included “anger” and “partying.”

Hank’s son concluded his message by sharing how “people’s perception of you is only a reflection of themselves, period.” He also shared that he’s no longer on that “self-destructive” path and he’s “changed” his life for the better.