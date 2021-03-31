Video Surfaces Of Chet Hanks And Ex In Alleged Violent Altercation

Video has surfaced of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, Chet Hanks, and thier son’s ex-girlfriend allegedly involved in a violent altercation.

In video posted on TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, we see Chet and his ex, Kiana Parker, arguing before she appeared to swing at him while holding a pot. In the next shot, we see Hanks’ head with blood on it with him accusing her of coming after him with a knife. (RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Triggered By Lyrics, Judge Denies Her Restraining Order)

Parker denied the allegation. He has since filed a lawsuit against her. He’s suing her for assault and battery. (RELATED: Channing Tatum Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker. The Details Are Shocking)

Chet Hanks & Ex in Volatile Relationship, Violent Altercation Filmed https://t.co/3RAlcbUXIc — TMZ (@TMZ) March 31, 2021

Both Chet and Kiana have accused the other of violence during their relationship, with Hanks stating the bloody incident on Jan. 8 at his place in Texas occurred after he had confronted her over allegations she’d been stealing from him and racking up thousands of dollars on his credit cards, the outlet noted.

Parker said that during one incident in October, Chet allegedly grabbed her wrist and arms and flung her around and chucked a bottle at her to keep her from leaving a hotel room. Chet denies the allegations.

She has been granted legal protection against him claiming he roughed her up on several occasions between October 2020 and January 2021, the Daily Beast reported.

Marty Singer, Hanks’ lawyer, told the outlet, that the day after his client “confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed.”

“It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story,” he added. “Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional.”