Watch Tom Hanks In The Trailer For ‘Elvis’

Tom Hanks’ new movie “Elvis” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is simply, “A look at the life of rock ‘n’ roll star Elvis Presley.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that doesn’t give fans many details, the trailer seems to indicate that people are in for a very wild ride. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and I can’t wait to see it. Seriously, how badass was that trailer?

I’m not even an Elvis fan, and the trailer hooked me and never let me go. This is 100% going on my must-watch list when it’s released.

I’ll generally watch anything Tom Hanks does. He’s an all-time great, but this looks like it might be on a different level.

First look at Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s #Elvis pic.twitter.com/jLpv3rz8WA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2022

Also, director Baz Luhrmann is also the guy who directed “The Great Gatsby” with Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2013.

While some people might have found it disappointing, I really liked it. So, I know Luhrmann is capable of showing viewers a good time.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Elvis” starting June 24, 2022.