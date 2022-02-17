Melania Announces Launch Of President ‘Trump NFT Collection’ On Presidents Day

Melania Trump announced Thursday the launch of the President Donald “Trump NFT Collection” on Presidents Day that will highlight “iconic moments” from his presidency.

“I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our Nation’s history,” the former first lady shared in a press release obtained by The Daily Caller. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“I look forward to collaborating with others to offer truly special, authentic parts of US history,” she added in the release.

It will consist of “10 original pieces of digital artwork, highlighting iconic moments from President Trump’s Administration, such as the Fourth of July visit to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House,” the press release explained.

The limited-edition collection, is comprised of “10,000 NFTs and is tiered into platinum and gold levels,” the release added. And there is not a limit on how many pieces a person can obtain, as collectors “can multiple purchase” the items to own the entire collection.

The collection, which is billed as a “surprise” as “the artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase,” will launch on USAmemorabilia.com on February 21, according to the press release. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

And every NFT will cost the collector $50. The USA Memorabilia NFT platform utilizes the Solana blockchain protocol; Parler is powering the platform, the release continued.

In January, the former FLOTUS held an auction for “three one-of-a-kind signed items” stemming from French President Emmanuel Macron’s first formal state visit in April 2018 when she was first lady.

The items, which included, a designer white hat, painting and NFT, went for $170,000 at auction.