Mother Charged For Allegedly Decapitating 6-Year-Old Son

A Missouri mother was charged after she allegedly decapitated her son Tuesday in her Kansas City home.

Officers from the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) were dispatched to investigate an alleged disturbance to find the body of the child and the mother, who was identified as Tasha Haefs, 35, with blood on herself, according to court documents. (RELATED: Police Conduct Welfare Check, Find Three Dead Children Under Age Of Eight)

We don’t yet know why an elementary school aged child was killed this morning, but we understand the pain a family, school, and community are facing. May we see that the assailants are swiftly brought to justice and may we resolve to avoid more preventable tragedies like this. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 16, 2022

When officers arrived at the Indiana Ave home, they discovered blood on the front steps as well as on the front door along with hair. They determined that Haefs was in the home at the time of their arrival, but she refused to answer the door, according to the documents.

While attempting to make contact with Haefs, they reportedly discovered the severed head of the child near the front door. Fearing that there may have been more than one child inside, the officers forced their way in and took Haefs into custody while they conducted a protective sweep of the home, the documents said.

During their search, officers discovered the body of the child, Haefs — who had blood on her — and two knives with blood on them as well. No other children were found at the scene, the documents stated.

Detectives of the Kansas City Homicide Unit arrived on the scene with a search warrant. The documents also detailed the discovery of a knife, a knife handle and a screwdriver with blood and tissue on the dinning room table as well as another knife with blood and tissue in the basement of the home.

Haefs identified the victim as being her 6-year-old son and admitted to killing him, according to KCTV5.

The mother is facing charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have asked Haefs be held without bond, according to KY3.