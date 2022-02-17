REPORT: Derek Dooley Is Joining Nick Saban’s Staff At Alabama

Nick Saban is expected to add a prominent coach to Alabama’s staff.

According to FootballScoop, former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley is joining the Crimson Tide as a senior offensive analyst.

Dooley previously coached with Saban when he was at LSU and with the Dolphins.

It’s always fun to watch former head coaches head to Alabama so that Saban can rehab their careers. He’s famous for helping coaches turn their prospects around and get a new head coaching gig.

There’s no example more famous than Lane Kiffin, but he’s done it with a ton of people. Now, Dooley is joining his staff.

The thing with Dooley is that I highly doubt he’s interested in becoming a head coach again. Those days are long behind him.

He probably just wants something to keep him busy and he wants to be part of a winning program. Well, when it comes to college football, nobody wins more than Nick Saban.

That’s just a fact. The man has seven national title rings! Seven!

It should be interesting to see how Dooley enjoys his time in Tuscaloosa, but don’t be surprised if he has another national championship ring!