Nick Saban Says Alabama Has ‘Never Paid’ To Get A Recruit

Nick Saban wants people to know Alabama has always done things the right way.

Right now, NIL and players getting paid has become a huge debate in the world of college football, and Lane Kiffin recently sounded off on the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Saban has made it crystal clear Alabama has never illegally handed out bags of cash while he’s been the head coach.

“I hear these crazy people on TV who say now you’re doing it above board. We never did it. We never did it. We never cheated to get a player. We never paid players to come to our school. And now that’s actually happening. People are making deals with high school players to go to their school,” Saban said when talking about NIL and recruiting, according to ESPN.

While I’m sure Nick Saban is telling the truth, I am also 100% sure Auburn fans are going to take issue with this.

There’s nothing Auburn fans and SEC fans in general love more than slinging mud at Alabama and Nick Saban. Watch “Roll Tide, War Eagle” if you need proof of that fact.

It’s one of the best “30 for 30s” ever made and it perfectly shines a light on the two sides throwing allegations around.

What I also know for sure is that the more coaches that complain about NIL, the worse the situation is going to get for everyone involved.

Is there a solution to rich programs just paying more for recruits? I honestly have no idea, and I’m not sure that’s a discussion many people even want to have.

I mostly just can’t wait to watch the fallout caused by these comments from Saban!