Country Star Miranda Lambert’s Foundation Donates $20,000 To Animal Shelters Across The Country

Country star Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation foundation made a massive donation of $20,000 to animal shelters across the country in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Shelter pets – especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted – and the people who care for them, have always had my heart,” the 38-year-old country singer recently told FOX 17. The comments were noted Thursday by CMT in a post on Instagram. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

“Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me,” she added. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert: New Music Coming Out Soon)

The country superstar’s foundation gave $1,000 to 20 shelters from California to Connecticut to help support the pets who are looking for a forever home and those who work with them, the report noted.

Lambert’s foundation, founded in 2009, was created to make help “as many dogs as possible find a safe and happy place to call home,” a message on the website read. The foundation also encourages people to spay and neuter their pets through the use of high-profile events and fundraising events.

To encourage others to adopt on Valentines Day, Lambert also posted a sweet picture on Instagram of her and her rescue pup Delta Dawn.

“Happy Valentine’s Day yall!” she captioned her post. “@muttnation is celebrating today by helping you find your own mutt match! Go to quiz.muttnation.com to see which mutt is best for you.”

It’s #ValentinesDay & we’re here to help you find your paw-fect #MuttMatch! Pit mixes, large dogs, dogs w/ disabilities & senior dogs consistently get overlooked in shelters. Take our quiz to find out which of these would be best suited for your life, so you can #LoveHarder! pic.twitter.com/iJ2nQCGPEN — Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation (@MuttNation) February 14, 2022

The “Bluebird” hitmaker has adopted numerous pets over the years including, five rescue dogs, multiple cats, rabbits and horses, the outlet noted.