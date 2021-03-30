Miranda Lambert Opens Up About ‘Special Moment’ During Marriage To Blake Shelton That Was Healing For His Whole Family

Miranda Lambert opened up about a “special moment” during her marriage to Blake Shelton that she called a healing moment for his whole family.

“My ex-husband, Blake [Shelton], had lost a brother, and it’s one of those moments where, even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them,” the 37-year-old singer shared during her appearance with Kelleigh Bannen for Apple’s Essentials Radio podcast. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

“Dudes don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all,” she said about the pain of Blake losing his older brother in 1990 in a car accident. His brother was just 24. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert: New Music Coming Out Soon)

“He was like, ‘Well, my dad just says, “You don’t get over it. You just get used to it,”‘” Lambert shared. “And I was like, ‘Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive? I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective. I feel your pain talking to me right now.'”

The “Bluebird” hitmaker and Shelton would eventually go on to write her smash hit “Over You” that was part of her 2011 album “Four the Record.” The song also landed her and Blake the CMA and ACM awards for Song of the Year.

“It was really a special moment,” Miranda shared. “I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” hitmaker and Blake married in 2011 and divorced in 2015. Shelton has since got engaged to singer Gwen Stefani. In 2019, Miranda and New York Police officer Brendan McLoughlin made headlines after the two secretly tied the knot.