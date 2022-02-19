Editorial

The Pittsburgh Steelers Hire Brian Flores

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brian Flores is back on a coaching staff in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that the team has hired the former Miami Dolphins head coach as a “defensive assistant/linebackers” coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Flores is currently also in the process of suing the NFL over alleged racial discrimination.

I have no idea how Flores being hired by the Steelers will impact his lawsuit, but I’m not surprised at all that he’s already back on a staff.

Flores can coach. That’s just a fact. No matter what you think of his lawsuit, there’s no doubt the man can coach.

Now, does that mean the Dolphins did anything wrong by firing him? No, but guys who can coach will always find a spot in the NFL. That’s just a fact.

Whether as a coordinator or as a position coach, I never had a doubt that Flores would eventually get another job in the NFL.

The only question now is whether or not his lawsuit will stop him from becoming a head coach again. Only time will tell, but at least he’s back on a staff!