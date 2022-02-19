The Pittsburgh Steelers Hire Brian Flores

Brian Flores is back on a coaching staff in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that the team has hired the former Miami Dolphins head coach as a “defensive assistant/linebackers” coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Flores is currently also in the process of suing the NFL over alleged racial discrimination.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

I have no idea how Flores being hired by the Steelers will impact his lawsuit, but I’m not surprised at all that he’s already back on a staff.

Flores can coach. That’s just a fact. No matter what you think of his lawsuit, there’s no doubt the man can coach.

Now, does that mean the Dolphins did anything wrong by firing him? No, but guys who can coach will always find a spot in the NFL. That’s just a fact.

Whether as a coordinator or as a position coach, I never had a doubt that Flores would eventually get another job in the NFL.

The only question now is whether or not his lawsuit will stop him from becoming a head coach again. Only time will tell, but at least he’s back on a staff!