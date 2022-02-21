Five Adults Found Dead In Colorado After Possible Group Narcotics Overdose

Local police found five adults dead Sunday afternoon in a Colorado apartment, according to The Denver Post.

A neighbor, Ian Scott, said he heard screaming and found a woman, who he said was “high as a kite” carrying an infant outside the apartment, the Post reported. The woman reportedly claimed to have administered medication to one man in an attempt to save him from a drug overdose. (RELATED: Government-Sanctioned Drug Injection Sites Will Only Make The Overdose Crisis Worse)

Scott said there had been loud music coming from the apartment late Saturday, the Post reported. Investigators have not determined the cause of deaths of those inside the home, according to the Post, and Commerce City police chief Clint Nichols said “if it is going to be illicit drugs, they were very, very bad … no one was able to get to a phone and call 911 for a medical emergency.”

“No drug is safe right now,” Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason told Fox 31 Denver. Local police did not immediately identify the substances found on the premises, according to Fox 31. (RELATED: Ohio AG Study Links Stimulus Checks With Spike In Opioid Deaths)

It is unclear whether the people found on the scene lived together, how they knew each other and what their relationship to the child was, according to the Post. Neighbors reportedly said that there are many young children living in the apartment complex and there are frequent police visits for various incidents.

Scott said the child who survived the incident seemed “fine,” the Post reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.