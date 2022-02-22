Student Causes Dorm Explosion With Homemade Rocket Fuel Experiment

A Brigham Young University student caused an explosion inside a dormitory kitchen Sunday, according to the school’s police department.

The dorm resident had been experimenting with homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the mixture suddenly exploded, creating a massive fireball, according to the BYU Police Department.

BYU police do not suspect any malicious intent and explained the student who caused the explosion was simply attempting to replicate an experiment he saw online, a spokesman told the Daily Caller New Foundation. (RELATED: Chaos In College Dining Hall After Raccoon Falls Through Ceiling)

The walls and ceiling caught fire, triggering the sprinkler system. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, BYU said in the statement.

The explosion blackened the walls, cabinets and ceiling, and firemen can be seen walking through flooded hallways in photos share by the police. Other photos show about two inches of water in a dorm room and a hallway filled with furniture.

There were no injuries, but some residents were displaced from the dorms due to flooding, the police reported. “Please keep your experiments in the lab and supervised by trained professionals,” the police commented in their Facebook post.

The police were unsure of how BYU would discipline the student, but said he had taken full responsibility and was cooperating with authorities. Brigham Young University did not comment but redirected DCNF to the police, noting that the investigation was ongoing

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.