Former Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead At 27

Former Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has died at the age of 27 and her death has been reportedly revealed to be accidental.
A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said the winner of the 2021 contest died from blunt force trauma and her death was ruled accidental, E! News reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)
The family previously shared Bethel had “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem,” the outlet noted. The pageant winner was in a coma following the family called an “accident.”
Family members of the former model and brand ambassador for Turning Point USA posted a message on her Instagram account announcing she had passed away. (RELATED: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dead At 36. Here’s What We Know)
“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” a message on the model’s Instagram account read.
“Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center,” the message added. “She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.”
News of the beauty queen’s death comes a week after police responded to a call for a “possible suicide attempt” in Miami on Feb. 11, the outlet noted. An investigation at the time stated Bethel had fallen out of a window on the third-floor of a building. She was taken to the hospital where she was in critical condition. She died of her injuries one week later.