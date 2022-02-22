Sen. Rick Scott Lays Out 11-Point Plan To ‘Rescue America’

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott has created an 11-point plan with 128 specific ideas to “rescue America,” which he believes should be the focus of the GOP’s agenda moving into the midterms.

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of Scott’s plan and spoke with the current National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman about his ideas for the party. As a businessman, Scott said he would need to explain his goals in order to receive funding or support and compared it to his job as a Senator, saying he could not raise money without a specific plan. He mentioned that if he expects people to vote for him then he has to give people a reason to vote for him.

Scott said he believes the elections will mostly be focused on how bad President Joe Biden’s first term in office has been but added that, since he is running for Senate reelection in 2024, Scott wants people to know what he will be focusing on. The Florida Republican also said that he knows a number of other Republicans who will put out plans with different ideas. According to Scott, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has a similar plan and said he imagines former House Speaker Newt Gingrich would be putting out a plan at some point.

Here Are Scott’s 11 Points Of Focus:

Every child in every school to say the pledge of allegiance, stand for the national anthem, and learn that America is the greatest country in this world.

A complete end to racial politics.

Treating Socialism as a foreign adversary and we will use all force to stop it from destroying our country.

The end to our economic relationship with communist China.

Term limits not only for politicians but also for government bureaucrats.

Common sense…such as…men are men, women are women, there are 2 genders…and science confirms that unborn babies are human beings.

A complete end to voter fraud and for protecting the integrity of our elections.

An end to the foolish soft-on-crime policies that are destroying our cities and killing innocent Americans.

Securing our border, building the wall, and naming it after President Donald J. Trump.

Regarding the border wall, Scott said: “In my lifetime, he’s done more for border security — to talk about trying to create border security — than anybody I know of. So, I think that we need to have border security, and we name a lot of stuff after politicians. I think that one would clearly be something that would make some sense.”

On ending an economic relationship with China, Scott said: “I don’t think it’s that hard. I think Americans if they knew where things were made. If they knew that some of their things are being made with slave labor. If they knew that China had people in prison for their religion. If they knew they had options and if they knew they could find products made in this country or with our allies, they would do it in a heartbeat.

“I think the way you do it is you educate Americans on where things are made. We all try to do it. I’m sure you try to do things locally. But, you’ve got to have an option and you’ve got to know it. So, I think it’s important to decouple from China. I think their government just lies, cheats and steals. I think they’re part of killing 100,000 Americans last year with fentanyl, and I think it’s past time for us to say this idea that they were going to change and get better is just not realistic. So, let’s educate Americans,” he added.

On the point of ending “foolish soft-on-crime policies,” Scott expanded the only way to get rid of liberal state and district attorneys is by getting involved in elections. “Elections matter,” he said. “We’ve got to go win those elections.” He also mentioned when he was governor [EDIT: of?] he had the authority to take away the cases of a liberal state attorney. (RELATED: ‘Republican Civil War Is Now Cancelled’ — Sen. Rick Scott Sends Out Memo On Unity Before 2022 Elections)

“So, everybody that’s in office, use whatever authority you have to make sure these people are complying with the law. And I tell people, if the law is such that we’re not going to have that crime, then that’s the legislature’s job. It’s not a prosecutor making those decisions. So, we’ve got to get involved. And I think it’s going to happen this year with school board elections and all across this country, and I think it’s going to happen with state attorney elections,” he said.

The Daily Caller asked what Scott’s goal was with this plan, to which he said: “My goal is to create a conversation about who are Republicans? Why should you elect us? When I was in business and I didn’t have a plan, I couldn’t raise money. I think it’s the same with this. If I expect you to vote for me, then I’m going to have to give you a reason to vote for me.”

In November, Scott laid out key Senate races to watch for the 2022 midterms as the GOP tries to regain a majority in the upper chamber. On Monday, Scott mentioned in his capacity as NRSC chairman, he will do everything he can to get Republicans re-elected, and said they have an opportunity to pick up seats. He also mentioned how Democrats are hurting themselves, which is helping Republicans in the polls. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Here Are The Key Senate Races NRSC Chairman Rick Scott Says To Watch In 2022)

“I think we have an opportunity for a lot of seats. We’re going to do everything we can to help them. But ultimately, it’s up to campaigns to do their job. If you look right now, the Biden agenda is so unpopular. That’s good for us, right? Biden’s unpopular. That’s good for us. We’re outraising the Democrats Senate committee. That’s good for us.”

Scott mentioned Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, saying they are raising a lot of money. He also mentioned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is helping Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto who is running against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

“But on the other side, Warnock and Kelly are raising money. Schumer is already running ads against Laxalt and helping Cortez Masto. Hassan has money and she’s trying to improve her position. The polls are great, but the polls don’t win elections. If polls won elections, I would not be here because every poll said that I would lose. So, we’ve got to go run good races,” Scott said.

The 11-point plan will be available on RescueAmerica.com, and Scott said he believes his plan will help get the country out of the “deep trouble” it is in.

“My goal is to get a conversation going about how we’re going to rescue this country. We’ve got to rescue this country, and this country is in deep trouble. Thirty trillion dollars worth of debt; crime out the wazoo; our kids being indoctrinated with critical race theory; our military becoming woke. I mean, you look at this stuff. Our border completely open. Our military having to withdraw. We need to start showing up and say what we’re for,” Scott added.

Gingrich endorsed his 11-point plan, telling the Daily Caller: “Rick Scott’s Rescue America Plan is a very important contribution toward a positive, problem solving Republican Party. Like the Contract with America, it will help win the election and also, even more importantly, serve as a blue print for the new Republican majority to focus on solving problems and creating a dramatically better American future.”

“It is a very important step toward getting America back on track toward a more prosperous, freer and safer future,” Gingrich added.