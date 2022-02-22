Guy Gets Dragged In An Ice Shanty In Crazy Viral Video

One man recently had a scary experience in an ice shanty.

In a viral YouTube video shared by Get in There Outdoors, a man could be seen fishing in an ice shanty, and all hell broke loose in one of the worst ways imaginable.

The caption of the video reads, “I go for a ride, while fishing for lake trout in northern Minnesota, after my buddy takes off on his snowmobile……which is still attached to the fish house I am in! Jan. 14, 2022.”

You can watch the carnage unfold in the video below.

That is a wildly scary video. I can’t imagine what was going through that guy’s head when the shanty started to move.

It also wasn’t moving at a slow speed. You could tell that the snowmobile was racing away and pulling the shanty with it.

Having said that, I give major props to the guy for the way he bailed out without any signs of fear. He looked like a WWII paratrooper bailing out of a plane.

He waited for the right moment and then just jumped off, which was probably a good idea. The longer you’re in an ice shanty being pulled, the better chance there is that something goes wrong.

It’s an absolutely absurd video, and I couldn’t imagine being in a similar situation. I would be absolutely terrified, unlike this guy.