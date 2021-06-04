5-Year-Old Boy Somehow Manages To Reel In Enormous 42-Pound Fish

A five-year-old boy from California managed to reel in an enormous 42-pound white seabass, For The Win Outdoors reported Friday.

Benjamin Morrison, also known as “Lil’ Red,” was fishing Wednesday with his dad in Ventura, California. The five-year-old managed to reel in the giant fish after only a 10-minute struggle, according to the outlet.

The large 42-pound seabass matched Benjamin’s weight and stood only slightly taller than the boy himself. A spokeswoman for Ventura Harbor Sportfishing, Brittani van der Meulen, told For The Win that Ben has a good teacher in his dad Mike, who co-owns a fishing company in San Pedro.

The father and son duo headed to Ventura to fish for white seabass after a large fish was reportedly seen by a fellow fisherman the previous day. “Ben was one of the lucky anglers who caught a white seabass,” van der Meulen said.

The Ventura Sportfishing company posted a picture to its Facebook page naming Ben as “Angler of the month.” “He hooked and reeled this big boy in all on his own, like a G!” the post read. (RELATED: Massive 1,000-Pound Fish Caught In North Carolina)

The world record for the largest seabass ever caught has stood since 1953. The fish, caught in San Felipe, Mexico, weighed 83 pounds, 12 ounces, according to the International Game Fish Association.