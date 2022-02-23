Brian Flores Claims He Turned Down Money To Sign An NDA, Dolphins Say He’s Not Telling The Truth

Brian Flores’ war with the Miami Dolphins has continued to escalate.

Flores is currently suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination, and he’s claimed Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him money to purposely lose games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s alleging he lost millions of dollars by refusing to sign an NDA when the Dolphins fired him.

Lawyers For NFL Coach Suing The League For Racial Discrimination Release Insane Statement After This Hiring https://t.co/flH4HkD5UG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 13, 2022

Flores’ lawyer John Elefterakis told Bryan Gumbel his client lost out on “millions of dollars” by not signing an NDA, according to Sporting News.

Coach Suing The NFL For Racial Discrimination Gets Hired By Powerhouse Team https://t.co/9UsyfFnIso — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2022

In response to the latest allegations, the Dolphins released the following statement, according to SI.com:

This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false. This just did not happen and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue. We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory.

In response to the Dolphins denying the allegation, Flores’ attorneys tweeted out screenshots from a document they claim was the offer to the former Miami coach.

You can check it out in the tweet below.

In response to the #Dolphins calling Brian Flores’ assertion of an NDA “categorically false,” below are screenshots from the draft agreement & payment termination notice. If #BrianFlores had signed this, he would have been gagged and unable to talk about his experience.#NFL pic.twitter.com/rlEgTXsd4I — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) February 23, 2022

As I previously predicted, there’s no way I see this situation ending well for the NFL or anyone else involved with it.

Even if Ross is completely innocent, it’s borderline impossible to erase the allegations that have been made. There will always be lingering questions, and the situation will obviously get much worse if Flores’ allegations are proven true.

NFL Owner Responds To Allegations He Offered Money To His Coach To Lose https://t.co/5oepq33jfQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

It should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out. Clearly, we’re far from the end.