Brian Flores Claims He Turned Down Money To Sign An NDA, Dolphins Say He’s Not Telling The Truth

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brian Flores’ war with the Miami Dolphins has continued to escalate.

Flores is currently suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination, and he’s claimed Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him money to purposely lose games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s alleging he lost millions of dollars by refusing to sign an NDA when the Dolphins fired him.

Flores’ lawyer John Elefterakis told Bryan Gumbel his client lost out on “millions of dollars” by not signing an NDA, according to Sporting News.

In response to the latest allegations, the Dolphins released the following statement, according to SI.com:

This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false. This just did not happen and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue. We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory.

In response to the Dolphins denying the allegation, Flores’ attorneys tweeted out screenshots from a document they claim was the offer to the former Miami coach.

You can check it out in the tweet below.

As I previously predicted, there’s no way I see this situation ending well for the NFL or anyone else involved with it.

Even if Ross is completely innocent, it’s borderline impossible to erase the allegations that have been made. There will always be lingering questions, and the situation will obviously get much worse if Flores’ allegations are proven true.

It should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out. Clearly, we’re far from the end.