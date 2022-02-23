Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Faces New Charges After Allegedly Attacking His Ex-Girlfriend

Former NFL player Zac Stacy has been hit with new charges.

According to TMZ, Stacy has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief charges in connection with an alleged 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Horrifying Videos Allegedly Show Former NFL Player Brutally And Savagely Beating A Woman https://t.co/oLkhbtcbCq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 18, 2021

The former Rams running back was previously charged with multiple felonies after videos surfaced that allegedly showed him beating his ex-girlfriend.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 3 pic.twitter.com/ZWCYsrB1m1 — Online Pastry Academy (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

As always, Stacy has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s our system in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, the videos appear to be pretty damning, and I’m not even sure what your defense strategy could possibly be.

He’s now facing a ton of different charges, including felonies. It’s clear that the authorities are treating his alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend incredibly seriously, as they should.

If he’s guilty of savagely and brutally beating a woman, he deserves everything coming his way.

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but Stacy is clearly in a ton of trouble if convicted.