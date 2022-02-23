The Final Episodes Of ‘Ozark’ Will Be Released April 29

“Ozark” will come to an end April 29.

The first half of the final season recently came out on the streaming giant Netflix, and fans have been eagerly waiting to find out when the last seven episodes of the series will drop. (REVIEW: ‘Ozark’ Fans Are Speechless After Multiple Shocking Deaths)

Well, fans have an answer.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the final seven episodes of “Ozark” will be released April 29, and fans also got hit with a very short preview.

Give it a watch below.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am to see how “Ozark” ends. I truly can’t wait at all. It’s one of the best TV shows ever made and it’s a career-defining role for Jason Bateman.

Now, we have seven more episodes to figure out how the journey of the Byrde family ends. Given the absurd ending of the first half of season four, I think it’s safe to say we should be prepared for absolute chaos.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Ozark” updates as I have them. April 29 can’t get here fast enough!