‘Never Leave Anyone Stuck’: Trucker Protester With ‘Defund The CBC’ Hat Pulls CBC Journalists Out Of Ditch

A demonstrator in the “Freedom Convoy” protests came to the aid of Canadian journalists this afternoon after their van slid off the road and got stuck in a ditch in Arnprior, Ontario.

The incident was documented by Ashley Burke, senior reporter for the Canadian news network CBC. She wrote on Twitter that the demonstrator, named Tyson Gareau, was wearing a “defund the CBC” hat when he pulled them out of the ditch. Gareau reportedly knew they were CBC journalists but said he’d “never leave anyone stuck like that.”

Gareau, originally from Antikokan, Ontario, has been sleeping in the back of his truck during the protests, according to Burke’s tweet. Gareau had arrived in an Arnprior camp today, one of three locations where protestors are camping after moving from downtown Ottawa, according to CBC.

He said that he lost his job as a trucker and doesn’t know what comes next but “wants freedom for his grandkids.” (RELATED: Leader Of Trucker Convoy To DC Has A Message For Biden: ‘End The Mandates’)

Garneau says he’s been sleeping in the back of his truck during the ‘freedom convoy’ & arrived at the Arnprior camp today after visiting the camp in Vankleek Hill. He lost his job as a trucker & doesn’t know what comes next but said he wants freedom for his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/JSTYz5ZssV — Ashley Burke (@AshleyBurkeCBC) February 23, 2022

In her tweet, Burke wrote that a friendly woman at the gate of the camp did not want any media inside because they are “trying to take care of protestors.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out against the protests, referring to the protesters as “a few people shouting and waving swastikas.” For the first time in Canada’s history, Trudeau invoked the “Emergencies Act” to deal with the protests, saying that he “will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue.”

Part of the measure included Canadian police sending the names of protesters to banks in order to “freeze accounts.”

The protests in Canada sparked a nationwide movement reaching the United States. Protesters plan to continue the movement in D.C. In an interview with Fox 5 DC’s Lindsay Watts, “Freedom Convoy” organizer Bob Bolus said that the intention is to “circle Washington, D.C.” He added that the protests will not “compromise anybody’s safety.”