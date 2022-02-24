Adam Schefter Says The 49ers Might Not Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

It sounds like there’s a chance the San Francisco 49ers might not trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Ever since the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, there’s been a clock ticking down for the team moving their starting passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

49ers QB Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Sharing Vulgar Message After Beating The Packers https://t.co/DBOzDri25y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

Well, it sounds like he could hang around for another season, according to Adam Schefter. Why would the 49ers not be ready to deal him?

Trey Lance just might not be ready to play at a high level, and the team is still built to win immediately. You can watch Schefter break it down with Ari Meirov below.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo a lock to be traded this offseason? @AdamSchefter says not so fast… Full episode with Adam: https://t.co/B5xWcqkXjn pic.twitter.com/elAjsNY8AO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2022

It will be very interesting to see what happens if the 49ers decide to hang onto Garoppolo for another season. Like I said, everyone has assumed since the 2021 draft that he’d be gone sooner than later.

After all, the team didn’t burn the third overall pick on Lance for him to sit on the bench.

Jimmy Garoppolo speaking with much more finality about the situation than Lynch or Shanahan, who kept all options on the table. “I was talking to John the other day about finding the right destination… I just want to go with a place where they want to win.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 1, 2022

On the other hand, the 49ers made the NFC title game this past season with Jimmy G running the offense. The idea they can’t win with him under center is simply false.

He’s proven time and time again that he can win at a high level in the NFL. There’s no guarantee Trey Lance can do the same right now.

The Super Bowl LVI @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #Bengals and Zac Taylor will work out a contract extension after today; The #Vikings will hire Kevin O’Connell & keep QB Kirk Cousins; The #49ers will try to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in the next month. pic.twitter.com/RndlQQYYk6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

