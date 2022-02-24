Editorial

Adam Schefter Says The 49ers Might Not Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It sounds like there’s a chance the San Francisco 49ers might not trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

Ever since the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, there’s been a clock ticking down for the team moving their starting passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he could hang around for another season, according to Adam Schefter. Why would the 49ers not be ready to deal him?

Trey Lance just might not be ready to play at a high level, and the team is still built to win immediately. You can watch Schefter break it down with Ari Meirov below.

It will be very interesting to see what happens if the 49ers decide to hang onto Garoppolo for another season. Like I said, everyone has assumed since the 2021 draft that he’d be gone sooner than later.

After all, the team didn’t burn the third overall pick on Lance for him to sit on the bench.

On the other hand, the 49ers made the NFC title game this past season with Jimmy G running the offense. The idea they can’t win with him under center is simply false.

He’s proven time and time again that he can win at a high level in the NFL. There’s no guarantee Trey Lance can do the same right now.

What should the 49ers do with their quarterback situation? Let us know in the comments below!