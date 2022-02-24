Man Caught On Camera Shoplifting Crossbow By Stuffing It Down Pants

A Florida man was arrested after surveillance footage from a store in Mims revealed that he shoplifted a crossbow by stuffing it down his pants.

The man, who was identified as Darren Durant, was reportedly seen walking into a True Value Store as he stole a pair of cutting tools to cut the zip ties of a Ravin Rio Crossbow and then stuffing it down the front of his pants, walking out undetected, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) wrote on its Facebook page. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Groups Of Shoplifters Looting Store, Getting Into Getaway Cars)

“Just when you think you have seen it all, this guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a whole new level, as he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a Crossbow down the front of your pants,” the BCSO said, according to the post

The incident took place at the True Value Store at 2800 Highway 1 where employees discovered that two crossbows were reportedly stolen from the store Feb. 6. They reviewed the surveillance footage to see Durant stuffing the crossbow down his pants and walking out of the store, according to the post.

Deputy Michael Lindo of the North Precinct found Durant in the parking lot of a Walgreens days later. Durant attempted to flee the scene on foot as soon as he saw Deputy Lindo, but he did not get very far, the BCSO stated in the post.

Durant is being held in Seminole County Jail on a separate burglary charge and then will face charges of Felony Petit Theft in Brevard County, according to the post.