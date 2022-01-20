Police Find Man With Crossbow Bolt ‘Sticking Out Of His Chest’ After Alleged Altercation

Police found a man with a crossbow bolt “sticking out of his chest” Thursday afternoon near a Seattle homeless encampment.

The man was treated at the scene then transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to a Seattle Police Department press release.

Man injured by a crossbow bolt in the 800 block of Bellevue Pl E. Officers are still gathering info at the scene. More info as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 20, 2022

“Police learned the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man, who shot the victim with a crossbow and fled the scene,” the press release says regarding the shooting. “Officers collected evidence at the encampment and continued to investigate.” (RELATED: Former Seattle Police Chief Says ‘Defund The Police’ Movement ‘Makes People So Demoralized’)

A man was injured by a crossbow bolt Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said. #FOX13 https://t.co/35NtEYwyEz — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) January 21, 2022

Police are still collecting tips from the public regarding the crossbow shooting.

The city recorded an 8% increase in violent crime, up from 4,476 in 2020 to 4,910 in 2021, according to the Seattle Police Department’s website. Homicides in the city were down from 52 to 39.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately answer the Daily Caller’s call “due to staffing and other limitations.”