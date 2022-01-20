US

Police Find Man With Crossbow Bolt ‘Sticking Out Of His Chest’ After Alleged Altercation

Police found a man with a crossbow bolt “sticking out of his chest” Thursday afternoon near a Seattle homeless encampment.

The man was treated at the scene then transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to a Seattle Police Department press release.

“Police learned the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man, who shot the victim with a crossbow and fled the scene,” the press release says regarding the shooting. “Officers collected evidence at the encampment and continued to investigate.” (RELATED: Former Seattle Police Chief Says ‘Defund The Police’ Movement ‘Makes People So Demoralized’)

Police are still collecting tips from the public regarding the crossbow shooting.

The city recorded an 8% increase in violent crime, up from 4,476 in 2020 to 4,910 in 2021, according to the Seattle Police Department’s website. Homicides in the city were down from 52 to 39.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately answer the Daily Caller’s call “due to staffing and other limitations.”