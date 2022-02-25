Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Gets Ejected Against Ohio State

Illinois coach Brad Underwood had an epic meltdown during an 86-83 Thursday night loss to Ohio State.

Late in the second half and down by 12 points, Underwood got tossed and had a reaction that needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s truly incredible.

Brad Underwood bringing the FIRE. I love this time of year pic.twitter.com/u9LcaITzRd — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 25, 2022

Welcome to college basketball late in the season, folks! Welcome to a coach fighting to win the Big Ten with only a few games left!

This is what guys play for! This is why teams take the floor! Underwood got tossed and left the court like an absolute boss.

It also must have had some kind of impact because Illinois only ended up losing by three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Basketball (@illinimbb)

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great meltdown and that’s exactly what Underwood gave fans Thursday night. He didn’t get the win, but he did inject a ton of energy into the team.

Brad Underwood with the Dan Hurley hype move AFTER he’s ejected. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/VpYP4161Ys — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) February 25, 2022

Now, he’ll have to keep up that attitude through March!