EXCLUSIVE: Here Are The Critical Race Theory Programs Gov. Glenn Youngkin Has Rescinded

The Youngkin administration rescinded a slew of critical race theory-inspired programs from the Virginia Department of Education, the Daily Caller learned exclusively.

Following Executive Order 1, which vowed to “ensure excellence in K-12 public education in the Commonwealth” by removing “inherently divisive concepts” and “raise academic standards,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Barlow submitted a report on the critical race theory-inspired programs being rescinded.

Rescinded programs were limited to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), and the administration has not yet reviewed or rescinded critical race theory-inspired programming in local school districts, a spokesperson for Youngkin told the Daily Caller.

Barlow’s report states that the VDOE rescinded the “Virginia Math Pathways Initiative,” which advocated for “equitable outcomes in math for students” by attempting to remove advanced math programs. (RELATED: Virginia Department Of Education Eliminating Accelerated Math Courses In The Name Of Equity)

The new administration also removed the VDOE’s “EdEquityVA,” which talked about “centering equity” in the classroom. The resource used to navigate the program was rescinded as well.

“Numerous resources within EdEquityVA employ the concept that current discrimination is needed to address past discrimination,” Barlow’s report read. “Basic tenants of anti-racist education are adapted from a CRT author and include, ‘White People benefit from racism, regardless of intentions.”

“EdEquityVA” included links to information on critical race theory, anti-racism, and equity.

Other programs rescinded include the “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Audit Tool,” which was designed for local school districts, and the VDOE’s “Culturally Responsive” website.

The administration is evaluating the “Virginia L.E.A.R.N.S” program, according to the report. The program allegedly has a “substantial focus on building an equitable culture to remedy the learning loss caused by COVID-19 and school closures.”

“We must continue to ensure that no student in Virginia is taught to judge or treat others differently solely on the basis of their race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith,” Barlow said.