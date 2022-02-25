Russian Tennis Star Andrey Rublev Shows No Fear As He Sends Message To Putin After Match In Dubai

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev showed no fear after his match in Dubai as he sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes ‘No war please’ on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai,” a tweet posted Friday from the TSN Sports network read. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

The viral post included a clip of Rublev walking over to the camera with a pen and writing on the lens “No War Please.” (RELATED: ‘No To War’: Russian Celebrities Turning On Putin)

WATCH:

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes “No war please” on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

Rublev’s message comes after Russia invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine early Thursday.

“In these moments, you realize that my match is not important,” the tennis star shared Thursday, ESPN noted. “It’s not about my match, how it affects me. What’s happening is much more terrible.”

“You realize how important (it) is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united,” he added. “It’s about that. We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.”

OutKick’s Clay Travis noted how Russian athletes speaking out do so despite potential threats of retribution from the government. Russia has reportedly begun arresting anti-war protesters, according to Business Insider.

Given the threats a Russian athlete can face from its government, this is what speaking truth to power actually looks like. And this takes true courage. https://t.co/aAhmxf7vu5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2022

“Given the threats a Russian athlete can face from its government, this is what speaking truth to power actually looks like,” Travis tweeted. “And this takes true courage.”