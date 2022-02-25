Ukrainian Border Guards On Snake Island Tell Russian Warship To ‘Go F**k’ Itself Moments Before All Are Killed

Ukrainian border guards had a defiant last stand before all were killed.

A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack. Their response: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.” They held their ground. All 13 were killed. pic.twitter.com/GMRsXQRSX0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 25, 2022

If you’re at the end of the road, the enemy is at the gates and your fate is already sealed, you might as well go out like an absolute legend.

Thirteen Ukrainian border guards telling a Russian warship to “go f**k” itself is about as legendary as it gets.

Former Ukrainian President Is Rocking An Automatic Weapon To Fight The Russians https://t.co/VoU0QH09Hn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2022

Those 13 heroes will be talked about for generations to come. There will be songs written about them, movies will be made and fathers will pass the story down to their sons and then to their grandchildren.

I’d like to say I think I’d have balls of steel in a situation like that, but I truly don’t know if I would. You never do until you’re facing the guns of your enemies.

These guys could have surrendered and it might have worked out for them. It might not have. We’ll never know because they decided it was better to go out in a blaze of glory.

Audio from Snake Island, Black Sea: Russians: This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed & unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you’ll be bombed. Ukrainians: Russian warship, go fuck yourself. They were all killed https://t.co/uNqh5b9L8C — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

Tonight, crack a beer and remember the heroes of Snake Island. They looked death right in the face and didn’t blink. What an absolute group of heroes.