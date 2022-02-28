‘Show This To Putin’: Doctor Tries To Save 6-Year-Old Girl Shellacked By Bomb, Looks Directly In Camera

A young Ukrainian girl injured in a Russian shelling was taken to a hospital Sunday where doctors tried to save her life, the Associated Press reported.

In Mariupol, Ukraine, amid ongoing fighting against a Russian invasion, a 6-year-old girl was left mortally wounded after a medical team at the city’s hospital tried to revive her, the AP reported. The girl was brought in by her injured father, while her mother stood crying by the ambulance.

One doctor, who tried to pump oxygen into the injured girl issued Russian President Vladimir Putin a stark warning.

“Show this to Putin,” he said looked into the camera of an AP video journalist inside the hospital. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

The girl, whose name is unknown, was unable to be revived and succumbed to her injuries.

As of Sunday night, of the 352 civilians killed, 14 were children while of the 1,684 civilians wounded, 116 were children, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Ситуація щодо російського вторгнення Втрати серед цивільного населення#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/4NtsEWyQoQ — МВС України (@MVS_UA) February 27, 2022

On Thursday, the U.S. sanctioned four Russian banks and limited what can be exported to Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, the White House announced additional plans to sanction Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

The U.S. Treasury banned Americans from doing business with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and two other Russian government entities, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, on Monday.

