‘Mr President, Are You Worried About Nuclear War?!’: Biden Ignores Press As He Returns From Weekend Away

President Joe Biden ignored questions from reporters about whether he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a nuclear weapon in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and whether he was worried about nuclear war.

The President arrived back at the White House Monday after spending the weekend at his home in Delaware where he was asked a series of questions from reporters. The video was posted to Twitter by The Hill.

WATCH:

President Biden arrives back at the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware. Biden did not stop to answer questions from reporters about the conflict in Eastern Europe. https://t.co/r1UJDrlCmK pic.twitter.com/kiSb7vc5aW — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2022

Biden did not stop to answer any questions, nor did he respond to questions on the growing conflict in Eastern Europe as he walked to the White House. (RELATED: Chernobyl Power Plant Has Been Captured By The Russians, Ukrainian Official Says)

Putin announced Sunday that Russian nuclear forces would be placed on high alert in response to the economic sanctions from Western countries. Putin has mobilized large-scale nuclear exercises in the past, reminding the people of Russia that their country is “one of the most powerful nuclear nations.”

“This is really a pattern that we’ve seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don’t exist in order to justify further aggression,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Sunday, according to CNN.