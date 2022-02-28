REPORT: Amazon Is Targeting Kirk Herbstreit For ‘Thursday Night Football’

Amazon is reportedly targeting Kirk Herbstreit for a major NFL job.

According to the New York Post, Amazon is trying to tap the ESPN and College GameDay star to be the face of “Thursday Night Football” on the streaming giant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS: Amazon is eyeing ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit as its Thursday Night Football game analyst, The Post has learned. https://t.co/wixRgYV6Ua — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 27, 2022

To make matters more interesting, Herbstreit’s ESPN contract is reportedly written in a fashion that would allow him to work NFL games for Amazon while remaining as the face of College GameDay.

How much money would Herbstreit get to work for Amazon? That’s unknown but given the company’s incredibly deep pockets, you can bet that it would be a huge chunk.

Amazon eyeing ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit as its top NFL analyst https://t.co/MgMzfioyS2 pic.twitter.com/rcUYl5Zfm7 — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2022

If Amazon is able to land Herbstreit for “TNF,” it would be a gigantic catch for the company. It would make a massive splash in the NFL world.

Herbstreit is already seen as the face of college football, and I have no doubt at all that he would also crush as the face “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon.

Plus, Amazon needs to make a massive splash now that it’s taking “TNF.” You don’t want to start small. Landing Herbstreit would be going about as big as you possibly could.

I asked ESPN’s @KirkHerbstreit if @PennStateFball can still make the playoff if they lose to @OhioStateFB. He had an extremely detailed explanation on the potential scenario. Listen to what he had to say here: pic.twitter.com/axFIqxTE6R — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 6, 2019

Will he take the job? Time will tell, but even pursuing him is a huge move in the right direction for Amazon.