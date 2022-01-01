Kirk Herbstreit Says Players Opting Out Of Bowl Games Don’t ‘Love Football’

Kirk Herbstreit thinks players refusing to play in bowl games just don’t love the sport.

Over the past several years, opting out of bowl games has become increasingly popular, and Ohio State doesn’t have multiple major stars Saturday against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Well, Herbstreit thinks he knows the reason why. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t know if changing and expanding [the playoff] is going to change anything. I really don’t. I think this era of player just doesn’t love football,” Herbstreit explained when talking about players not playing in bowl games.

Desmond Howard immediately appeared to agree and said “we’re dealing with a totally different mentality.”

You can watch their comments below.

and, as befits a show that shouldn’t even need to be on, the hosts are wilding out with “today’s youth are entitled and it’s the fault of video games” nonsense pic.twitter.com/4EdBFuTivH — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2022

I understand part of what Herbstreit and Howard are saying, but they’re also a bit off base. If you’re a future NFL player, there’s no point in playing in a joke of a bowl game.

There’s just not. Why are you going to risk getting hurt in a bowl game most people have never heard of? The answer is you shouldn’t.

Ryan Day said in addition to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Haskell Garrett and Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl for Ohio State. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 27, 2021

However, opting out of major bowl games is outrageous. If you’re playing in an NY6 bowl game or the playoff, you 100% should be out there.

Multiple Ohio State players choosing to not suit up is not acceptable, and I’m sure their fans agree.

A young man choosing to protect his future earnings doesn’t mean he doesn’t love football. It doesn’t mean that at all. Now, should you be skipping big bowl games? No, but overall, I think Herbstreit is wrong on this one.