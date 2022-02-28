Selena Gomez Rocks $1 Million Necklace At SAG Awards

Actress Selena Gomez wore a $1 million, 200 carat Bulgari necklace on the red carpet of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

Stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate each other and how great and talented and rich they all are Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Gomez ensured she was the center of attention with the enormous necklace. The rest of her look was styled by fashion collaborator Kate Young, reported Page Six.

Despite wearing a necklace worth more than what most Americans will make in their entire lives, Gomez is just like any other 29-year-old. She has publicly shared her fears of ending up alone forever after breaking up with superstar boyfriend Justin Bieber.

“I think anyone who knows me, knows that I have such a heart for people and all I wanna do is encourage people and make people feel normal,” she told E! News in 2020. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie Smith Won’t Attend The SAG Awards Because Of The Vaccine Mandate, Says He’ll Never Get Vaccinated)

Gomez continued with her tradition of making people feel normal by channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn with a sleek black ensemble, accented by a tight bun, continued Page Six.