Pelosi Had A Very Odd Reaction To Biden Talking About Soldiers Breathing In Toxic Smoke. It’s About To Go Viral

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had an unusual reaction during a portion of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address when the president discussed soldiers in Afghanistan.

Biden delivered his first State of the Union on Tuesday evening with many on social media noticing the bizarre moment from Pelosi. She appears to begin to clap, and then pivots to rubbing her hands together with closed fists while standing up. (RELATED: Biden Takes Credit For Defeating COVID-19 In State Of The Union As Midterms Approach)

Biden was speaking about soldiers and being “stationed at bases, breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits.”

What the hell is this reaction from Nancy Pelosi to Biden talking about soldiers breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits. pic.twitter.com/MKdgMCPnVf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

The serious nature of the topic at hand served to increase the social media intrigue, with many wondering why she chose an outsized reaction to the moment.

Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to troops “breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits” is the weirdest/creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/SJ1P7fnN3e — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 2, 2022

Dozens of other social media users can be seen laughing at the video and making jokes about the odd moment from Pelosi.

Biden himself seemed to have an odd moment when concluded his address with a call to action, telling the American people “go get him.”

“This is our moment, to meet and overcome the challenges of our time, and we will, as one people, one America, the United States of America,” Biden said during his Tuesday evening address to the nation. “God Bless you all, and may God protect our troops. Thank you. Go get him.”