Saweetie Burns Up Red Carpet In Black Dress With Almost All Of Top Missing

Saweetie definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a dress with almost all of the top missing for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event.

The 28-year-old superstar rapper truly looked amazing in the sheer black dress that had a plunging neckline and a bottom half of a fringe sheer skirt with extreme leg slits. It happened during her arrival at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry and black high heel sandals. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

To say the look was unforgettable would be a serious understatement.

It truly didn’t matter what angle the dress was viewed in, it was a real show-stopper.

The performer always knows how to make an entrance and has an incredible fashion sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie)

One example is when she brought down the house when she hosted the MTV European Music Awards in November in a whole host of stunning and revealing looks. Check them out here.