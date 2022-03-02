Saweetie Burns Up Red Carpet In Black Dress With Almost All Of Top Missing

Saweetie definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a dress with almost all of the top missing for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event.
The 28-year-old superstar rapper truly looked amazing in the sheer black dress that had a plunging neckline and a bottom half of a fringe sheer skirt with extreme leg slits. It happened during her arrival at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry and black high heel sandals. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)
To say the look was unforgettable would be a serious understatement.
@Saweetie on the red carpet for #BBWomenInMusic pic.twitter.com/iFr9U5C4rN
— Saweetie Daily (@SaweetieDaily) March 3, 2022
It truly didn’t matter what angle the dress was viewed in, it was a real show-stopper.
The performer always knows how to make an entrance and has an incredible fashion sense.
View this post on Instagram
One example is when she brought down the house when she hosted the MTV European Music Awards in November in a whole host of stunning and revealing looks. Check them out here.