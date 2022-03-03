‘Made In Alabama’: Gov. Kay Ivey Has A Message For Putin

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told Russian President Vladimir Putin via social media Thursday that Alabama-made missiles arrived to aid Ukraine in defending themselves against Russia.

“We want the last thing Putin ever reads to be ‘Made in Alabama,'” Ivey said.

Alabama-based Lockheed Martin’s Pike County Operations facility manufactured Javelin anti-tank missiles to aid Ukrainians against Russian forces, Yellowhammer News reported. The anti-armor weapon is a shoulder-fired missile that can destroy targets through either a “top or direct attack,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

The missiles are designed by a fire-and-support system which also allows for it to seek cover and automatically reload, the outlet reported. (RELATED: One Million People Have Fled Ukraine In Less Than A Week, According To UN)

Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter at the Kyiv Independent, said the missiles will crush Russian tanks and artillery.

“New NLAWs and Javelins in Ukrainian hands,” Ponomarenko said. “I’m afraid we should expect to see hundreds of Russian tanks burning, ladies and gentleman.”

A total of 18 countries are sending anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, the Jerusalem Post reported. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a U.S. offer Saturday to evacuate Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, exclaiming that he needs “ammunition.”

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride. I’m here. we are not putting down any arms,” Zelenskyy vowed. “We will protect our country because our weapons are for truth.”

Ret. Army Gen. Keith Kellogg said Monday that the Russian army “is not doing very well at all” against Ukrainian citizens, despite its reputation of having a superior military.

Russian forces captured the port city Khersen, located in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday evening. Igor Kolykhaev, the city’s mayor, confirmed the troops have occupied city hall and enacted a curfew for the approximate 280,000 residents.