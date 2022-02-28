‘Not Doing Very Well At All’: Gen. Kellogg Says Russian Forces Are ‘Delayed’ And ‘Slow’ In Attacking Ukraine

Ret. Army Gen. Keith Kellogg said Monday on Fox News that Russian forces are “delayed” and “slow” in attacking Ukraine.

“I don’t think they’re doing very well at all. They’ve been delayed, they’re slow, you know, they’re following the tactic called I.F.R, ‘I Follow Roads.’ I kind of wish that we had our air forces up against them because we would have eliminated them almost immediately,” Kellogg told host “Outnumbered” Harris Faulkner. “The Ukrainian resistance has been incredibly strong and pushing them back.”

The former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence said Russian President Vladimir Putin expected his troops to overthrow the Ukrainian government instantly after invading, but has been unsuccessful.

“That really does start to stress them to a large degree. You only can keep troops like that moving so long and so far before they start questioning, ‘What’s going on, what’s happening?'” he said. “I think their [Russian] leadership is starting to say, ‘Hey, what’s going on?'”

Kellogg said the Russian army’s poor performance, despite being front-line units, is “embarrassing” and sends a message to the rest of the world that they are not as powerful as predicted. (RELATED: ‘When You Reach Kyiv You Will Be F*cked’: Ukrainian Soldiers Deliver Message To Russians)

“It’s embarrassing the Russian army to the rest of the world. The rest of the world is looking at this and going, ‘These guys aren’t 10 feet tall, they’re not 8 feet tall, they’re like about 3.5. They are not performing well at all, and these are their frontline units,” he continued. “There’s a lot of people going, ‘We’re really afraid of these guys?’ And I’m sure that their senior leaders are saying the same thing.”

Ukrainians have put up the defensive against Russian forces by stalling three of the four avenues of approach, despite being outnumbered two to one, Fox News reported. Despite their efforts, experts said Russia’s weaponry gives them a strong advantage of successfully taking over the country in the upcoming days.

“It is nothing short of remarkable what the Ukrainian military has accomplished,” U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane said, according to the outlet. “But I think despite the fierceness of the Ukrainian resistance, they are overmatched by the Russians, and the Russians will eventually prevail.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to evacuate from the nation’s capital, Kyiv, vowing to build up “ammunition” and defend his country against Putin. Troops entered the city Friday and launched airstrikes, but have still been unsuccessful in overtaking the capital.

As of Thursday, nearly 180 individuals, including civilians, have been killed as a result of the invasion.