Insane Video Shows A Missile Strike On Bangladeshi Ship During The Ukraine/Russia War

An insane video shows a missile strike on a ship in the Black Sea.

In a video tweeted by @BNONews, a ship in the Black Sea can be seen getting lit up by a missile strike. According to Reuters, the ship was Bangladeshi and a person died in the attack. It’s not crystal clear who launched the attacks as Ukraine attempts to repel a Russian invasion.

Another ship in the area was also struck and sunk. You can watch the insane video below.

Cargo ship in Ukraine hit by missile, killing 1 crew member from Bangladesh, officials say pic.twitter.com/CgHRHLBlBJ — BNO News (@BNONews) March 3, 2022

This also isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen. In a previous video that made the rounds online, a government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine was hammered by a Russian missile strike.

For those of you who haven’t seen that attack, you can watch it below.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – A video released by Ukrainian authorities shows the moment a Russian missile struck an administration building in Kharkiv. More here: https://t.co/eOKHJcxCvv pic.twitter.com/O18tWIHdtg — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2022

Clearly, the situation in Ukraine is getting more and more violent as Russia clashes with government and civilian forces.

War is absolute hell and the violence is now spilling over to innocent people on ships in the Black Sea. It’s just the latest reminder that this situation needs to get under control sooner than later.

In war, people die and there are a lot of unintended consequences and the fact two ships were hit Wednesday is a very unfortunate reminder of that fact.

Hopefully, Russia decides to pack up and go home sooner than later. The last thing anyone wants to see is more innocent people getting hurt.

