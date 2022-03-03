Ukrainians Allegedly Steal A Russian Tank, Take It For A Joyride In Epic Viral Video

Some Ukrainians have gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by the Barstool Sports podcast “Zero Blog Thirty,” a group of Ukrainian men were allegedly riding around in a Russian tank after somehow getting their hands on it.

Watch the absolutely awesome video below. It’s incredible.

Ukrainians took over a Russian tank, learned how to use it, and now just need some orange mocha frappuccinos to really have a party pic.twitter.com/R4y1SrY5pl — Zero Blog Thirty (@ZeroBlog30) March 2, 2022

The losses just keep piling up for Putin when it comes to the PR war. The Russians might ultimately end up winning on the ground, but right now, they keep taking losses online.

These dudes couldn’t have looked happier! They were so juiced up to be driving around in a Russian tank. There were some AKs laying on the tank, they appeared to know what they were doing and were just driving around.

If you don’t understand why this is awesome, I simply don’t know what to tell you.

The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people is truly inspiring. Despite facing overwhelming military power, they’re fighting like dogs to repel the Russian invasion and they’re having some success.

I mean, they have at least one tank!

I hope they keep up the fight against the Russian invaders! Force Putin to pay for every single inch.