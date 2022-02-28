Ukrainian Man Tries To Use His Body To Block Russian Armored Vehicles In Insane Viral Video

A Ukrainian man tried to block a convoy of Russian armor using nothing more than his body.

In a video tweeted by the Ukrainian news outlet HB, a man could be seen trying to block the Russian convoy by standing in its way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the man’s insanely gutsy and borderline stupid actions below.

✊🏻Українець кидається під ворожу техніку, щоб окупанти не проїхали pic.twitter.com/cZ29kknqhB — НВ (@tweetsNV) February 25, 2022

I’m honestly shocked that man didn’t get run over. The fact he wasn’t killed in that video is absolutely wild. He should consider himself very lucky.

I’m all for resisting the Russians at all costs, but that wasn’t very smart.

Rumors Circulate Of A ‘Ukrainian Reaper’ Slaughtering Russian Soldiers https://t.co/73Dwny0szW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

I hate to break to everyone out there, but your body isn’t going to do much to stop an armored convoy. Whether it’s a tank or an armored troop carrier, you’re not going to do anything.

If they want to run you over, it’s going to happen.

Former Superstar Athlete Mans A Machine Gun To Kill Russian Invaders In Ukraine https://t.co/WrJ6Fu3pFR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

Having said that, it’s been insanely inspiring watching the Ukrainians resist the Russian invaders. They’re fighting like hell to keep their country free, and I respect the hell out of it. They’re refusing to go down without a vicious fight.

Let’s hope they’re able to keep it up for the long haul!