Insane Video Shows A Missile Striking A Government Building In Kharkiv, Ukraine

An insane video of a missile strike in Ukraine is making the rounds online.

Currently, the Ukrainians are fighting like absolute hell to repel the Russian invasion, and the situation seems to be getting more and more violent by the hour. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Female Ukrainian Politician Rocks An Automatic Weapon, Vows To Fight The Russians In Epic Photo https://t.co/KGFHupmili — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

In a video tweeted Tuesday morning by Reuters, a government administrative building in Kharkiv, which has seen incredible fighting, was struck by a Russian missile.

You can watch the carnage unfold in the video below.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – A video released by Ukrainian authorities shows the moment a Russian missile struck an administration building in Kharkiv. More here: https://t.co/eOKHJcxCvv pic.twitter.com/O18tWIHdtg — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2022

The carnage unfolding in Ukraine is nothing short of absolutely awful, and videos like this one are an unfortunate reminder of how lopsided this battle is.

The Ukrainians have shown great and inspiring resolve, but Russia maintains pretty much every advantage imaginable on the battlefield. Hitting targets like this with missile strikes is proof of that fact.

Having said that, the Ukrainians have refused to back down and are taking the fight to the Russians at every possible opportunity.

They might not win this war, but they certainly appear hellbent on going down swinging.

Rumors Circulate Of Ukrainian Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Smoking Russian Planes https://t.co/uI9pwRuWpX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on the war as we have them!