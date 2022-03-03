Editorial

The NFL Ends All COVID-19 Protocols

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The era of COVID-19 protocols in the NFL has officially come to an end.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL sent out a memo Thursday informing teams that COVID-19 policies are over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means players will no longer have mask mandates or any other COVID-19 restrictions unless it’s mandated by the government!

After two years of heavy COVID-19 restrictions in the NFL, the rules and mandates have finally been lifted!

They probably should have been lifted before last season, but better late than never.

Ever since the vaccine became available, the league should have let players make their decisions and just move on.

Now, the restrictions have been lifted, and I have no doubt guys like Cole Beasley and Aaron Rodgers will be very happy!

In fact, I have no doubt at all that Rodgers will cut loose when he addresses the rules being dialed back.

It’s about damn time, and I have no doubt the fact majority of you reading this agree!