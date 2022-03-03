The NFL Ends All COVID-19 Protocols

The era of COVID-19 protocols in the NFL has officially come to an end.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL sent out a memo Thursday informing teams that COVID-19 policies are over.

That means players will no longer have mask mandates or any other COVID-19 restrictions unless it’s mandated by the government!

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources. After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022

Here’s the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law. pic.twitter.com/TIdvfCWr9m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022

After two years of heavy COVID-19 restrictions in the NFL, the rules and mandates have finally been lifted!

They probably should have been lifted before last season, but better late than never.

Ever since the vaccine became available, the league should have let players make their decisions and just move on.

Now, the restrictions have been lifted, and I have no doubt guys like Cole Beasley and Aaron Rodgers will be very happy!

In fact, I have no doubt at all that Rodgers will cut loose when he addresses the rules being dialed back.

It’s about damn time, and I have no doubt the fact majority of you reading this agree!