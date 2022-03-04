Republicans Slam Lindsey Graham After Calling For The Assassination Of Putin

A number of Republicans slammed South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham after he called Thursday for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service,” Graham said in a tweet.

The tweet sparked pushback from a number of Republicans, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who called Graham’s comments an “exceptionally bad idea”.

“This is an exceptionally bad idea. Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state,” Cruz tweeted Friday.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz weighed in on the tweet, saying sarcastically: “When has Sen. Graham encouraging regime change ever ended badly?”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed Graham’s comments, saying they were “dangerous and stupid” on her show Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Dangerous And Stupid’: Laura Ingraham Rips Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Call For Putin’s Assassination)

“Is there any intel, that you know of, that Putin’s days are numbered? I know Lindsey Graham earlier tonight tweeted that basically someone needs to ‘take him out,’ or maybe I’m paraphrasing. But he’s basically, someone should assassinate Putin,” Ingraham said.

“I don’t know why a sitting U.S. senator would be tweeting that out, it seems really dangerous and stupid to say that. And we like Lindsey Graham, but that’s just a stupid comment,” she added.

Graham’s call for Putin’s assassination also got push back from Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“Seriously, wtf?,” Omar tweeted. “I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWIII. As the world pays attention to how the US and it’s leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks and remarks made by some House members aren’t helpful.”

The Daily Caller contacted Graham’s office to see if he stood by his comments, to which they said there is “no change.”