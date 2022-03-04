Wisconsin’s Supreme Court Settles On Gov Evers’ New Congressional Map

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court approved Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ congressional map after weeks of partisan deadlock, according to court filings.

The court said in its ruling that it selected Evers’ maps because they “produce less overall change” than other proposals and abide by both the state and federal Constitution, according to court filings. (RELATED: Michigan Approves New US House Map, Incumbent V. Incumbent Primary Immediately Follows)

Despite this being Gov. Tony Evers’s (D) map, it’s a status quo plan that could easily result in a 6R-2D split in a state Biden carried. https://t.co/ujsExIcxOZ — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 3, 2022

The new map will likely create a 6-2 Republican split, given that most Democratic voters are concentrated around the cities of Milwaukee and Madison, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. Republicans currently have a 5-3 advantage in the state, but one competitive seat has trended to for Republicans in recent years, and Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who has held the seat for over two decades, is retiring.

Wisconsin is one of the final states to adopt a map, though it is not the only one where a state supreme court has played a role. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled on its map in February after the Republican legislature’s map was met with a veto from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and courts in Ohio and North Carolina have thrown out GOP maps that they have labeled as unfair.

