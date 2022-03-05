Convoy Leader Announces They’re Staying In DC Area Until Demands Are Met

One of the original organizers of The People’s Convoy, a massive movement inspired by the Canadian Truckers that rallied in Ottawa in late January, announced Saturday that the convoy will be staying in the D.C. area until their demands are met.

“Hold the line, be patient, as we develop this plan going forward. We will not leave until we get what we asked for,” said organizer Brian Base at the rally.

In a statement on their website, the convoy announced, “We demand the declaration of national emergency concerning the Covid-19 pandemic be lifted immediately and our cherished constitution reign supreme.” (RELATED: ‘The People’s Convoy’ Draws Thousands Near Indianapolis As It Heads Toward Washington, D.C.)

The Senate recently passed a bill that would remove the emergency powers. President Joe Biden released a statement saying he would veto this bill if it reaches his office, calling its removal a “reckless and costly mistake.”

The convoy arrived in Hagerstown, Maryland, on March 4 and was supposed to go to the D.C. Beltway on the March 5. The organizers, however, decided at the last minute that they would stay in Hagerstown instead.

The movement has gathered support from thousands of people from across the country that drove with the convoy, showed support at hundreds of overpasses on route, attended rallies, or showed support from home.

The organizers will announce new updates on March 6 at 8 AM EST.

