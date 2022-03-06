Nine Injured After SUV Crashes Into Starbucks

A man drove an SUV into the side of a Starbucks building in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Saturday afternoon, police said.

There’s a hole on the side of the Starbucks building on Minnesota Ave and 13th Street. The accident was called in around 12:30 p.m. and classified as a “medical emergency” no further details have been released by authorities. pic.twitter.com/Vb5QDD0X95 — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) March 5, 2022

Emergency responders found a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee going north that smashed into the southwest corner of the Starbucks building at 12:30 p.m., according to a press release from Sioux Falls Police Department, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Man Pleaded Guilty To Speeding Prior To Separate Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Himself)

“The vehicle was completely embedded in the business while several employees and patrons were also inside,” the release states, according to Argus Leader.

The driver, 65, and his passenger, a 71-year-old female, had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital, the press release states, according to the AP. Seven other adults received treatment at the hospital, including four who voluntarily took themselves in and three who were transported there.

Police said the crash was likely the result of a medical issue, not drugs or alcohol, according to the AP. Both the driver and passenger wore seatbelts.

Police closed off the area for a few hours between South Minnesota Avenue, from West 11th Street to West 14th Street, to investigate the crash.

Please avoid S Minnesota Ave from W 11th Street to W 14th Street as it is shut down for a major crash investigation. /802 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) March 5, 2022

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.