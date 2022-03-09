‘A Lot Of People Are Going To Be Really Happy’: Trump Responds To Rumors Of Running In 2024

Former President Donald Trump hinted at launching a 2024 presidential campaign during Wednesday’s “Full Send Podcast.”

“The question is, Don, you’ve hinted at it,” host Bob Menery began. “Are you coming back and gonna run for President of the United States?”

“The campaign finance laws don’t really allow you to discuss that unless you’re going to literally go through a different process,” Trump replied. “So, I think a lot of people are going to be really happy. You guys might be really happy but I think a lot of people are going to be very happy. But, I’ll wait.”

The former president has repeatedly said the same response when asked about a potential presidential run. He first hinted at running for a second term during a May 2021, interview with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, revealing that people “will be very, very happy” at his future announcement.

During a September interview with Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, Trump said “you’ll be very happy” when he makes a decision on a presidential run in the “not too distant future.” (RELATED: Hannity Asks Trump If He’s Considering A Run For President In 2024)

Trump again gave a clue of his intentions to re-enter the White House, telling an audience he will defeat his opponent “a third time” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 26.

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again. We’re going to be doing it again a third time,” he said, claiming he won the 2020 presidential election.

Kimberly Guilfoyle also dropped a massive clue of Trump’s potential candidacy at CPAC on Feb. 24, declaring that the “MAGA movement is alive and well.”

“Step two is reclaiming the White House and returning Donald Trump to the Oval Office,” she said. “I pray about this and am confident that if we are lucky to have President Trump make that sacrifice again then he will defeat Joe Biden.”

The former president earned 59% support for a CPAC straw poll consisting of 2,574 participants. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailed behind Trump garnering 28%. The other potential candidates, including Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas, received no more than 1.5% support. The poll was conducted on Feb. 27 through an app created by the polling firm McLaughlin & Associates.